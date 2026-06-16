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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bandhan Bank to auction NPAs worth Rs 303.74 crore to ARCs

Bandhan Bank to auction NPAs worth Rs 303.74 crore to ARCs

Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Bandhan Bank said that its board has approved the proposal for sale of identified non-performing assets (NPA) that have principal outstanding amounting to Rs 303.74 crore to asset reconstruction companies.

In a regulatory filing made post market hours on Monday (15 June 2026), the private sector lender informed that its board of directors has approved the proposal for sale of identified Non-Performing Assets ('NPA) with more than 180 Days Past Due (DPD), pertaining to the Housing Finance Portfolio of the Bank.

The principal outstanding amount of these assets is Rs. 303.74 crore as on 31 May 2026,

The sale would occur through a bidding process with asset reconstruction companies (ARCs). The bank shall go for bidding as per Swiss Challenge method for sale of the aforesaid NPA portfolio.

 

Bandhan Bank is one of Indias fastest-growing private sector banks.

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The banks standalone net profit jumped 68% to Rs 530 crore on 3.2% increase in net total income to Rs 3,570 crore in Q4 March 2026 over Q4 March 2025.

The scrip shed 0.62% to currently trade at Rs 209.60 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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