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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank credit growth records spurt of 18.50% on year

Bank credit growth records spurt of 18.50% on year

Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
The bank credit growth in India continues to remain firm. As per the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India, total bank credit from All Scheduled Banks stood at Rs 224.14 lakh crore as of 30 June 2026, up 1.52% on fortnightly basis. It recorded a year-on-year surge of around 18.50%.

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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