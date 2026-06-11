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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank credit growth spikes around 17.40% on year

Bank credit growth spikes around 17.40% on year

Last Updated : Jun 11 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
The bank credit growth in India continues to remain firm. As per the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India, total bank credit from All Scheduled Banks stood at Rs 220.26 lakh crore as of 31 May 2026, up 1.52% on fortnightly basis. It recorded a year-on-year surge of around 17.40%.

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First Published: Jun 11 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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