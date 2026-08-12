Wednesday, August 12, 2026 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market ClosedTata Sons SuccessionN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank credit growth spikes to 19% on year

Bank credit growth spikes to 19% on year

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 6:07 PM IST
The bank credit growth in India continues to remain firm. As per the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India, total bank credit from All Scheduled Banks stood at Rs 225.87 lakh crore as of 31 July 2026, soaring around 19% on year. The growth on fortnightly basis stood at 1.53%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Insolation Energy consolidated net profit declines 13.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Insolation Energy consolidated net profit declines 13.80% in the June 2026 quarter

RMC Switchgears consolidated net profit declines 48.90% in the June 2026 quarter

RMC Switchgears consolidated net profit declines 48.90% in the June 2026 quarter

JITF Infra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.49 crore in the June 2026 quarter

JITF Infra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.49 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Cinevista consolidated net profit rises 1.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Cinevista consolidated net profit rises 1.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Manaksia consolidated net profit rises 70.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Manaksia consolidated net profit rises 70.07% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 6:07 PM IST