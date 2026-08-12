Bank credit growth spikes to 19% on year
The bank credit growth in India continues to remain firm. As per the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India, total bank credit from All Scheduled Banks stood at Rs 225.87 lakh crore as of 31 July 2026, soaring around 19% on year. The growth on fortnightly basis stood at 1.53%.
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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 6:07 PM IST