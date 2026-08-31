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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank credit growth stays firm at 18.60% on year

Bank credit growth stays firm at 18.60% on year

Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
The bank credit growth in India continues to remain excellent. As per the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India, total bank credit from All Scheduled Banks stood at Rs 226 lakh crore as of 15 August 2026, rising around 18.60% on year. The growth on fortnightly basis stood at 0.12%.

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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 2:31 PM IST