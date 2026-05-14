Bank credit growth stays firm, expands around 16% on year
The bank credit growth in India continues to remain firm. As per the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India, total bank credit from Scheduled Commercial Banks stood at Rs 217.24 lakh crore as of 30 April 2026, up 1.37% on fortnightly basis. It recorded a year-on-year surge of around 15.86%.
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 12:04 PM IST