Bank credit recorded robust growth during H2FY26
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated in a latest monthly update that bank credit recorded a robust growth during H2; 2025-26, owing to monetary policy easing and strong economic activity. Growth in bank credit of scheduled commercial banks accelerated to 13.8 per cent (y-o-y) as on March 15, 2026 from 11.0 per cent a year ago. Across bank groups, credit growth of foreign banks remained the highest at 14.7 per cent (y-o-y), followed by public sector banks and private banks. As on March 15, 2026, public sector banks accounted for the largest share of incremental credit (y-o-y). However, credit growth has accelerated for private banks in recent months leading to improvement in their share in incremental credit.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 6:31 PM IST