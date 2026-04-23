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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank credit recorded robust growth during H2FY26

Bank credit recorded robust growth during H2FY26

Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 6:31 PM IST
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated in a latest monthly update that bank credit recorded a robust growth during H2; 2025-26, owing to monetary policy easing and strong economic activity. Growth in bank credit of scheduled commercial banks accelerated to 13.8 per cent (y-o-y) as on March 15, 2026 from 11.0 per cent a year ago. Across bank groups, credit growth of foreign banks remained the highest at 14.7 per cent (y-o-y), followed by public sector banks and private banks. As on March 15, 2026, public sector banks accounted for the largest share of incremental credit (y-o-y). However, credit growth has accelerated for private banks in recent months leading to improvement in their share in incremental credit.
 

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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