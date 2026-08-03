Bank loans against gold jewellery spike 130% in FY26
Indias loans against gold jewellery are soaring. According to data from RBIs latest Handbook of Statistics, outstanding bank credit under loan against gold jewellery stood at Rs 4.61 lakh crore in FY26, up from Rs 2 lakh crore in FY25 and marking a spurt of 130%. The credit under this category has spiked around 417% over last three-years.
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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 3:04 PM IST