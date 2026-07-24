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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit declines 48.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Bank of Baroda consolidated net profit declines 48.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 6:17 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 6.84% to Rs 35114.52 crore

Net profit of Bank of Baroda declined 48.60% to Rs 1783.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3469.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 6.84% to Rs 35114.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 32866.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Total Operating Income35114.5232866.31 7 OPM %65.4660.67 -PBDT7885.775169.66 53 PBT7885.775169.66 53 NP1783.293469.16 -49

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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