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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of Baroda down for fifth straight session

Bank of Baroda down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 279.7, down 0.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 33.61% in last one year as compared to a 3.15% rally in NIFTY and a 10.8% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Bank of Baroda is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 279.7, down 0.09% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 23554.7. The Sensex is at 75980.71, up 0.63%.Bank of Baroda has lost around 8.34% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has eased around 11.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54413.4, up 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 108.38 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 279.75, down 0.36% on the day. Bank of Baroda jumped 33.61% in last one year as compared to a 3.15% rally in NIFTY and a 10.8% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 7.44 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

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