Bank of Baroda drops for fifth straight session

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 269.05, down 1.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 6.25% in last one year as compared to a 1.24% slide in NIFTY and a 0.49% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Bank of Baroda fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 269.05, down 1.8% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 24033.95. The Sensex is at 77026.8, down 0.36%.Bank of Baroda has gained around 8.66% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has increased around 10.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56264.3, down 1.07% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 83.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 113.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 268.99, down 1.92% on the day. Bank of Baroda jumped 6.25% in last one year as compared to a 1.24% slide in NIFTY and a 0.49% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 7.28 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.