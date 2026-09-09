Bank of Baroda drops for fifth straight session

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 235.28, down 0.56% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 1.15% in last one year as compared to a 5.73% slide in NIFTY and a 3.84% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Bank of Baroda fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 235.28, down 0.56% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 23541.1. The Sensex is at 75140.89, down 0.58%.Bank of Baroda has eased around 5.06% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has eased around 1.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56777.55, down 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 98.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 77.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 236.75, down 0.16% on the day. Bank of Baroda tumbled 1.15% in last one year as compared to a 5.73% slide in NIFTY and a 3.84% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 5.87 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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