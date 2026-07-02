Bank of Baroda eases for fifth straight session

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 268, down 1.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 10.6% in last one year as compared to a 4.93% slide in NIFTY and a 2.32% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Bank of Baroda dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 268, down 1.34% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 24151.6. The Sensex is at 77370.71, up 0.58%.Bank of Baroda has eased around 0.32% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has increased around 7.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 58033.05, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 68.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 141.76 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 269.3, down 1.17% on the day. Bank of Baroda jumped 10.6% in last one year as compared to a 4.93% slide in NIFTY and a 2.32% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 7.02 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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