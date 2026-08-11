Tuesday, August 11, 2026 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to buyStocks to watchQ1 Results TodayJharkhand protest Day 17RBI New Rule on Loan RecoveryOpen-Weight ModelsHindustan Copper Q1 resultsVB-G RAM G
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of Baroda Falls 2.1%

Bank of Baroda Falls 2.1%

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Bank of Baroda has lost 2.55% over last one month compared to 0.94% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 1.21% rise in the SENSEX

Bank of Baroda lost 2.1% today to trade at Rs 244.6. The BSE BANKEX index is down 0.36% to quote at 65068.88. The index is down 0.94 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, State Bank of India decreased 0.76% and Axis Bank Ltd lost 0.67% on the day. The BSE BANKEX index went up 5.26 % over last one year compared to the 2.6% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Bank of Baroda has lost 2.55% over last one month compared to 0.94% fall in BSE BANKEX index and 1.21% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 9597 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.17 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 325.55 on 26 Feb 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 231 on 29 Aug 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

National Aluminium Company Ltd Spikes 2.01%, BSE Metal index Rises 1.03%

National Aluminium Company Ltd Spikes 2.01%, BSE Metal index Rises 1.03%

Indices trade lower in early trade; breadth positive

Indices trade lower in early trade; breadth positive

Innovision secures toll collection and facilities maintenance contract worth Rs 83.29 cr

Innovision secures toll collection and facilities maintenance contract worth Rs 83.29 cr

Krystal Integrated Services consortium bags Rs 740 cr contract from Govt. of Maharashtra

Krystal Integrated Services consortium bags Rs 740 cr contract from Govt. of Maharashtra

Prime Industries consolidated net profit rises 171.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Prime Industries consolidated net profit rises 171.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:51 AM IST