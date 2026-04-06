Bank of Baroda gains as global advances grow 16% YoY in Q4 FY26

Bank of Baroda rose 3.02% to Rs 257.30 after the bank reported a 16.23% increase in global advances to Rs 14,30,204 crore as of 31 March 2026, compared with Rs 12,30,461 crore as of 31 March 2025.

The banks global business stood at Rs 30,78,854 crore, registering a growth of 13.93% YoY compared to Rs 27,02,496 crore as of 31 March 2025. Global deposits increased 12.00% YoY to Rs 16,48,650 crore as of 31 March 2026, up from Rs 14,72,035 crore in the same period last year.

Domestic advances increased 14.56% YoY to Rs 11,69,804 crore, while domestic deposits grew 12.83% YoY to Rs 14,01,497 crore as of 31 March 2026.

Bank of Baroda is engaged in providing various services, such as personal banking, corporate banking, international banking, small and medium enterprise (SME) banking, rural banking, non-resident Indian (NRI) services, and treasury services.

Bank of Baroda reported a 4.4% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 5,442.92 crore on a 6% increase in total income to Rs 39,999 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.