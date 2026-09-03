Thursday, September 03, 2026 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchBreakout StocksWelspun Corp ShareHDFC BankNifty PSU BankLumino Industries ShareSBI PO Prelims Result 2026IMD Weather Forecast
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of Baroda intimates of strike notice from United Forum of Bank Unions

Bank of Baroda intimates of strike notice from United Forum of Bank Unions

Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
Bank of Baroda announced that the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) consisting of seven unions - (AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF, INBOC) and Akhil Bhartiya Bank of Baroda Officer's Sangathan has served notice informing their decision to go on strike on 11th September 2026, 28th to 30th September 2026 & continuous strike from 26th October 2026, on various issues / demands.
 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Yes Bank receives ESG score of 74

Yes Bank receives ESG score of 74

Indo Tech Transformers rises after securing transformer supply contract from AP TRANSCO

Indo Tech Transformers rises after securing transformer supply contract from AP TRANSCO

Volumes soar at Elgi Equipments Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Elgi Equipments Ltd counter

INR over 2-month high supported higher than expected FCNR (B) deposits

INR over 2-month high supported higher than expected FCNR (B) deposits

US stocks add decent gains

US stocks add decent gains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 11:31 AM IST