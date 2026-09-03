Bank of Baroda intimates of strike notice from United Forum of Bank Unions
Bank of Baroda announced that the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) consisting of seven unions - (AIBEA, AIBOC, NCBE, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF, INBOC) and Akhil Bhartiya Bank of Baroda Officer's Sangathan has served notice informing their decision to go on strike on 11th September 2026, 28th to 30th September 2026 & continuous strike from 26th October 2026, on various issues / demands.
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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 11:31 AM IST