Bank of Baroda Q1 PAT tumbles 72% YoY to Rs 1,278 cr

Bank of Baroda reported a 71.85% decline in standalone net profit to Rs 1,278.39 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 4,541.36 crore inQ1 FY26, after absorbing the impact of a one-off exceptional item.

Excluding the exceptional impact, the bank's standalone net profit stood at Rs 5,528 crore during the quarter.

Total income increased 2.56% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 36,681.09 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 35,764.91 crore in Q1 FY26.

Operating profit before provisions and contingencies slipped 1.33% to Rs 8,127.25 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 8,236.47 crore a year earlier.

Net Interest Income (NII) rose 9.5% YoY to Rs 12,524 crore during the quarter. The bank's global net interest margin (NIM) stood at 2.77%, while domestic NIM was 2.93% in Q1 FY27.

The bank's global business grew 15.4% YoY to Rs 30.50 lakh crore as of 30 June 2026. Global advances increased 17.4% YoY to Rs 14.17 lakh crore, while domestic advances rose 16.1% YoY to Rs 11.51 lakh crore.

Global deposits climbed 13.8% YoY to Rs 16.34 lakh crore, while domestic deposits increased 14.7% YoY to Rs 13.82 lakh crore.

Organic retail advances registered an 18.4% YoY growth, led by robust performance across key segments. Auto loans grew 25.3%, mortgage loans rose 27.4%, home loans increased 14.7%, and education loans advanced 10.8%.

On the asset quality front, the bank's gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio improved to 1.99% as of June 2026 from 2.28% a year ago. Net NPA ratio declined by 10 basis points YoY to 0.50%.

The bank's capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) stood at 16.30% at the end of June 2026. Tier-I capital ratio was 14.41%, comprising CET-1 of 13.90% and AT1 of 0.51%, while Tier-II capital stood at 1.89%.

Meanwhile, the bank has received an intimation from its subsidiary, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company (IFLIC), regarding the proposed transfer of a 25.96% stake held by Caramel Point Investments India to BNP Paribas Cardif through a share purchase agreement executed on 24 July 2026. The transaction is subject to the necessary regulatory approvals.

The bank's board has also approved an enhancement in resource-raising limits for its overseas operations. It retained the Medium Term Note (MTN) programme size at USD 4 billion while introducing a new sub-limit of USD 1 billion for the issuance of Green and ESG Bonds, including through IFSC Banking Units (IFSCBU).

Further, the board increased the borrowing limit under various overseas loan facilitiesincluding syndicated loans, bilateral loans, club deals, and similar arrangementsfrom $5 billion to $10 billion.

Bank of Baroda is engaged in providing various services, such as personal banking, corporate banking, international banking, small and medium enterprise (SME) banking, rural banking, non-resident Indian (NRI) services, and treasury services.

The counter advanced 1.48% to end at Rs 246.60 on the BSE.

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