Bank of Baroda raises USD 700M Senior Notes
Bank of Baroda has concluded the issuance of Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes amounting to USD 400 million having maturity of 3 years at coupon of 5.114% p.a. and USD 300 million having maturity of 5 years at coupon of 5.318% p.a., payable semi - annually under Regulations - S.
These bonds will be issued through the Bank's IFSCBU branch as of 20 August 2026 and shall be listed on Singapore Stock Exchange, India INX and NSE -IX Exchange Gift city.
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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 1:50 PM IST