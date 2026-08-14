Bank of Baroda raises USD 700M Senior Notes

Bank of Baroda has concluded the issuance of Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Notes amounting to USD 400 million having maturity of 3 years at coupon of 5.114% p.a. and USD 300 million having maturity of 5 years at coupon of 5.318% p.a., payable semi - annually under Regulations - S.

These bonds will be issued through the Bank's IFSCBU branch as of 20 August 2026 and shall be listed on Singapore Stock Exchange, India INX and NSE -IX Exchange Gift city.