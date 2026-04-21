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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of Baroda up for fifth session

Bank of Baroda up for fifth session

Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 283.19, up 0.78% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.18% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.95% spurt in the Nifty Bank.

Bank of Baroda is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 283.19, up 0.78% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.77% on the day, quoting at 24552.55. The Sensex is at 79171.6, up 0.83%. Bank of Baroda has risen around 6.5% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has risen around 11.38% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56582.35, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.16 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 129.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 283.08, up 0.74% on the day. Bank of Baroda is up 12.18% in last one year as compared to a 1.59% spurt in NIFTY and a 2.95% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 7.47 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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