Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 80.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 8.83% to Rs 20096.90 crore

Net profit of Bank of India rose 80.51% to Rs 3302.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1829.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 8.83% to Rs 20096.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18466.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.20096.9018466.6173.1870.764166.872957.804166.872957.803302.581829.56

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