Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 2:56 PM IST
Bank of India is quoting at Rs 139.95, down 4.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 50.48% in last one year as compared to a 21.88% rally in NIFTY and a 71.52% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
Bank of India fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 139.95, down 4.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 22260.05. The Sensex is at 73429.98, down 0.63%.Bank of India has eased around 2.95% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 2.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7252.85, down 2.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 92.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 120.96 lakh shares in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The PE of the stock is 10.67 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayMet Gala 2024Titan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon