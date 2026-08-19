Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 142, down 0.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 22.07% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% slide in NIFTY and a 21.04% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 142, down 0.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24043.1. The Sensex is at 76859.21, down 0.49%.Bank of India has eased around 3.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 0.2% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8618.5, down 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 79.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 142.15, down 0.29% on the day. Bank of India jumped 22.07% in last one year as compared to a 4.02% slide in NIFTY and a 21.04% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 5.72 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News