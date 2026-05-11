Monday, May 11, 2026 | 10:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of India gains after Q4 PAT climbs 15% YoY to Rs 3,016 cr

Bank of India gains after Q4 PAT climbs 15% YoY to Rs 3,016 cr

Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Bank of India added 2.79% to Rs 143.65 after the bank reported a 14.85% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 3,015.79 crore on 4.3% increase in total income to Rs 22,685.38 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before provisions and contingencies rose 2.88% YoY to Rs 5,025 crore in Q4 FY26.

Net Interest income (NII) increased 11.01% to Rs 6,730 crore in Q4 FY26. Global net interest margin (NIM) stood at 2.58% in Q4 FY26.

Global deposits stood at Rs 9,27,271 crore as on 31st March 2026, up 13.56% compared with Rs 816,541 crore as on 31st March 2025. Domestic CASA rose 7.30% YoY to Rs 300,765 crore as on 31st March 2026. CASA ratio fell to 37.64% as on 31st March 2026 as against 40.2% as on 31st March 2025.

 

Global advances stood at Rs 7,40,314 crore as on 31st March 2026, up 15.82% compared with Rs 666,047 crore as on 31st March 2025.

Gross NPAs declined to 1.98% as of 31st March 2026, from 3.27% as of 31st March 2025. Net NPAs fell to 0.56% as of 31st March 2026 from 0.82% as of 31st March 2025.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 1,000 pts, Nifty below 23,900; Swiggy shares slip 7% post Q4 result

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul

'Proofs of failure': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over seven appeals

rupee, Indian rupee, cash, money, economy

Rupee crashes 139 paise to 94.90 against US dollar in early trade

Swiggy q4 results, share price

Swiggy shares slip 7% on posting Q4; most brokerages cut target price

crude oil, oil

Oil rises $4 as US and Iran disagree on peace proposal; Brent at $105

The provision coverage ratio (PCR) as on 31st March 2026 was at 93.57%. Capital adequacy ratio (CAR) as at the end of Q4 FY26 stood at 18.1%. As on 31st March 2026, CET-1 ratio stood at 15.05% while Tier-1 ratio stood at 15.36%.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 4.65 per equity share with a face value Rs 10 each fully paid up for the FY2025-26. The record date has been fixed as 29th May 2026.

Bank of India is a public sector bank. The Government of India held a 73.38% stake in the bank as of 31st March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Consumer Products rallies after Q4 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 419 cr

Tata Consumer Products rallies after Q4 PAT climbs 21% YoY to Rs 419 cr

Utkarsh SFB slumps after dismal Q4 performance

Utkarsh SFB slumps after dismal Q4 performance

Sensex drops over 894 pts in early trade; breadth weak

Sensex drops over 894 pts in early trade; breadth weak

GHV Infra Projects receives LoI valued at Rs 7,000 cr

GHV Infra Projects receives LoI valued at Rs 7,000 cr

Innovision receives toll collection and facility maintenance contract for Rs 12.66 cr

Innovision receives toll collection and facility maintenance contract for Rs 12.66 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 11 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySwiggy Q4 ResultsSuvendu AdhikariSuvendu Adhikari PA MurderSBI Q4 Results PreviewTechnology NewsPersonal Finance