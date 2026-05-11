Bank of India gains after Q4 PAT climbs 15% YoY to Rs 3,016 cr
Bank of India added 2.79% to Rs 143.65 after the bank reported a 14.85% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 3,015.79 crore on 4.3% increase in total income to Rs 22,685.38 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.Profit before provisions and contingencies rose 2.88% YoY to Rs 5,025 crore in Q4 FY26.
Net Interest income (NII) increased 11.01% to Rs 6,730 crore in Q4 FY26. Global net interest margin (NIM) stood at 2.58% in Q4 FY26.
Global deposits stood at Rs 9,27,271 crore as on 31st March 2026, up 13.56% compared with Rs 816,541 crore as on 31st March 2025. Domestic CASA rose 7.30% YoY to Rs 300,765 crore as on 31st March 2026. CASA ratio fell to 37.64% as on 31st March 2026 as against 40.2% as on 31st March 2025.
Global advances stood at Rs 7,40,314 crore as on 31st March 2026, up 15.82% compared with Rs 666,047 crore as on 31st March 2025.
Gross NPAs declined to 1.98% as of 31st March 2026, from 3.27% as of 31st March 2025. Net NPAs fell to 0.56% as of 31st March 2026 from 0.82% as of 31st March 2025.
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The provision coverage ratio (PCR) as on 31st March 2026 was at 93.57%. Capital adequacy ratio (CAR) as at the end of Q4 FY26 stood at 18.1%. As on 31st March 2026, CET-1 ratio stood at 15.05% while Tier-1 ratio stood at 15.36%.
Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 4.65 per equity share with a face value Rs 10 each fully paid up for the FY2025-26. The record date has been fixed as 29th May 2026.
Bank of India is a public sector bank. The Government of India held a 73.38% stake in the bank as of 31st March 2026.
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First Published: May 11 2026 | 10:04 AM IST