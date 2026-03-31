Bank of India keeps MCLR, RBLR unchanged from April 1; cuts base rate to 9.50%

Bank of India said that it has kept its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) and repo-based lending rate (RBLR) unchanged with effect from 1 April 2026.

As per the revised rate card, the overnight MCLR stands at 7.70%, while the one-month, three-month and six-month MCLR are at 8.05%, 8.20% and 8.60%, respectively. The one-year and three-year MCLR have been retained at 8.75% and 8.90%.

The lender also announced changes in its fixed rate spread structure effective April 1. Interest rates for different tenors have been revised, with one-year loans priced at 8.75% plus credit risk premium (CRP), two-year loans at 9.25% plus CRP, and three-year loans at 9.35% plus CRP. Four-year loans will carry an interest rate of 9.75% plus CRP, while loans above five years will be priced at 8.75% plus tenor premium and CRP.

Separately, the bank said its base rate has been reduced by 50 basis points to 9.50% per annum from 10%, effective April 1, 2026, and will remain applicable till June 30, 2026.

Bank of India is an India-based bank. The Bank's segments include Treasury Operations, Wholesale Banking and Retail Banking. The Treasury operations segment includes the entire investment portfolio, which is dealing in government and other securities, money market operations and foreign exchange operations.

The bank standalone rose 7.5% to Rs 2,704.67 crore on 6.3% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 21,205.95 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of Bank of India tanked 5.45% to end at Rs 137.05 on the BSE.

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