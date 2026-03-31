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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of India keeps MCLR, RBLR unchanged from April 1; cuts base rate to 9.50%

Bank of India keeps MCLR, RBLR unchanged from April 1; cuts base rate to 9.50%

Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Bank of India said that it has kept its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) and repo-based lending rate (RBLR) unchanged with effect from 1 April 2026.

As per the revised rate card, the overnight MCLR stands at 7.70%, while the one-month, three-month and six-month MCLR are at 8.05%, 8.20% and 8.60%, respectively. The one-year and three-year MCLR have been retained at 8.75% and 8.90%.

The lender also announced changes in its fixed rate spread structure effective April 1. Interest rates for different tenors have been revised, with one-year loans priced at 8.75% plus credit risk premium (CRP), two-year loans at 9.25% plus CRP, and three-year loans at 9.35% plus CRP. Four-year loans will carry an interest rate of 9.75% plus CRP, while loans above five years will be priced at 8.75% plus tenor premium and CRP.

 

Separately, the bank said its base rate has been reduced by 50 basis points to 9.50% per annum from 10%, effective April 1, 2026, and will remain applicable till June 30, 2026.

Bank of India is an India-based bank. The Bank's segments include Treasury Operations, Wholesale Banking and Retail Banking. The Treasury operations segment includes the entire investment portfolio, which is dealing in government and other securities, money market operations and foreign exchange operations.

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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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