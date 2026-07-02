Bank of India rises after strong Q1 business update

Bank of India added 1.73% to Rs 144.20 after the bank reported 16.58% rise in global business, which stood at Rs 17,55,915 crore as on 30 June 2026 as against Rs 15,06,142 crore as on 30 June 2025.

The banks global and domestic deposits were Rs 9,58,117 crore (up 14.92%) and Rs 8,25,157 crore (up 16.17%), respectively, at the end of June 2026 quarter.

While global gross advances increased by 18.64% YoY to Rs 7,97,798 crore, domestic gross advances jumped 19.12% to Rs 6,73,386 crore in Q1 FY26,

In the retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) segment, Bank of Indias advances aggregated to Rs 3,92,647 crore, up 19.69% YoY.

Bank of India is a public sector bank. The Government of India held a 73.38% stake in the bank as of 31st March 2026.

The bank reported a 14.85% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 3,015.79 crore on 4.3% increase in total income to Rs 22,685.38 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News