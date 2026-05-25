Bank of India spurts 2.92%, up for five straight sessions

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 144, up 2.92% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.75% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% fall in NIFTY and a 21.66% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Bank of India rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 144, up 2.92% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 23958.55. The Sensex is at 76230.39, up 1.08%. Bank of India has dropped around 2.38% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has dropped around 7.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8006.15, up 2.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 65.4 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 116.49 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 143.63, up 2.57% on the day. Bank of India is up 22.75% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% fall in NIFTY and a 21.66% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 6.06 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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