Bank of Maharashtra consolidated net profit rises 34.50% in the June 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 13.90% to Rs 8034.65 crore

Net profit of Bank of Maharashtra rose 34.50% to Rs 2023.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1504.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Total Operating Income rose 13.90% to Rs 8034.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7053.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8034.657053.9868.6165.772277.221702.992277.221702.992023.321504.37

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