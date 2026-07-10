Bank of Maharashtra ends higher after Q1 PAT climbs 27% YoY to Rs 2,020 cr

Bank of Maharashtra added 2.87% to settle at Rs 84.35 after the bank reported a 26.84% year-on-year (YoY) jump in standalone net profit to Rs 2,020.19 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 1,592.76 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total income climbed 15.03% YoY to Rs 9,063.29 crore in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 33.73% YoY to Rs 2,276.76 crore in Q1 FY27. Net Interest Income (NII) grew by 14.53 % on YoY to Rs 3,770 crore in Q1FY27 as against Rs 3,292 crore for Q1FY26.

The bank's total global deposits increased 12.93% YoY to Rs 3,44,493 crore, while net advances surged 27.22% to Rs 3,01,934 crore.

Its Retail, Agriculture and MSME (RAM) business grew 25.11% YoY. Retail advances rose 24.59% to Rs 89,661 crore, while MSME advances increased 23.17% to Rs 55,386 crore.

On the asset quality front, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) improved to 1.45% as of 30 June 2026 from 1.74% a year earlier, while net NPA improved to 0.13% as on 30th June 2026 from 0.18% as on 30th June 2025. The provision coverage ratio improved to 98.55% as on 30th June 2026 from 98.36% recorded in the year-ago period.

As of 30 June 2026, the bank's total Basel III capital adequacy ratio stood at 18.64%, including a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 15.56%.

Bank of Maharashtra is engaged in providing banking services. The bank's segments include Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and other banking operations.

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