Bank of Maharashtra gross advances climbs 16% YoY in Q4

Bank of Maharashtra announced that its gross advances jumped 16.31% to Rs 2,03,677 crore as of 31 March 2024 as against Rs 1,75,120 crore as of 31 March 2023.

The public sector bank reported a 15.65% growth in total deposit to Rs 2,70,727 crore as of 31 March 2024 as against Rs 2,34,083 crore as of 31 March 2023 and 10.17% increase from Rs 2,45,734 crore as on 31 December 2023.

The bank's total business as on 31 March 2023 was at Rs 4,74,405 crore, registering a growth of 15.93% year on year (YoY) and 9.20% quarter on quarter (QoQ).

CASA deposits stood at Rs 1,42,759 crore as on 31 March 2024 (up 14.24% YoY and up 15.76% QoQ).

CASA ratio declined to 52.73% as of 31 March 2024 from 53.38% as of 31 March 2023 .

Bank of Maharashtra is a public sector bank in India. The Government of India held 86.46% stake in the bank as of 31 December 2023.

The banks consolidated net profit stood at Rs 1,038.40 crore in Q3 FY24 as against with Rs 776.81 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Total income was at Rs 5851.55 crore in Q3 FY24, registering a growth of 22.7% year on year. The scrip shed 0.03% to currently trade at Rs 65.81 on the BSE.

Sequentially, the gross advances rose 7.95% in the March quarter from Rs 1,88,670 crore as of 31 December 2023.