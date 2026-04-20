Bank of Maharashtra posts strong Q4 FY26 earnings; PAT jumps 35% YoY

Bank of Maharashtra reported a robust performance for the fourth quarter of FY26, with standalone net profit rising 34.89% year-on-year to Rs 2,014.09 crore, compared to Rs 1,493.08 crore in the same quarter last year.

Total income for the quarter ended 31 March 2026 increased 12.79% YoY to Rs 8,693.04 crore.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 51.58% to Rs 2,329.09 crore in Q4 FY26.

Net Interest Income (NII) grew 18.81% YoY to Rs 3,702 crore, while the banks net interest margin stood at 3.91%. Operating profit rose 16.92% to Rs 2,946 crore during the quarter.

Provisions and contingencies (excluding taxes) declined significantly by 37.25% year-on-year to Rs 617 crore in Q4 FY26, down from Rs 983 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

For the full financial year FY26, the bank reported a 27.16% YoY increase in net profit to Rs 7,019.32 crore, with total income rising 15.56% to Rs 32,822.53 crore.

Asset quality showed marked improvement, with gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declining to 1.45% as of 31 March 2026, from 1.74% a year earlier. Net NPA also improved to 0.13% from 0.18% in the corresponding period. Provision coverage ratio strengthened to 98.59%.

On the business front, total business expanded 17.47% YoY to Rs 642,531 crore, driven by a 14.14% rise in deposits to Rs 3,50,564 crore and a 19.62% increase in gross advances to Rs 2,91,967 crore. Net advances grew 22.03% YoY to Rs 2,88,104 crore.

The banks Retail, Agriculture, and MSME (RAM) segment grew 20.74% YoY. Retail advances surged 32.39% to Rs 85,857 crore, while MSME advances rose 10.71% to Rs 53,547 crore.

Capital adequacy remained strong, with the Basel III capital adequacy ratio improving to 18.36%, including a Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio of 14.59%.

The cost-to-income ratio improved to 37.08% for FY26 from 38.37% in FY25. Return on Assets (ROA) rose to 1.86%, while Return on Equity (ROE) improved to 23.19% for the full year.

The board has recommended a final dividend of 12% (Rs 1.20 per equity share of face value Rs 10).

Looking ahead, the bank approved plans to raise up to Rs 7,500 crore through equity instruments such as QIP, FPO, or rights issues, along with Basel III-compliant bonds. It also cleared proposals to issue long-term infrastructure bonds worth up to Rs 10,000 crore and raise up to $500 million via foreign currency bonds in FY27.

Bank of Maharashtra is engaged in providing banking services. The bank's segments include Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and other banking operations.

The counter jumped 4.04% to end at Rs 75.66 on the BSE.