Bank of Maharashtra rises for third consecutive session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 79.58, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.74% in last one year as compared to a 3.98% spurt in NIFTY and a 19.81% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 79.58, up 1.05% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 23630.9. The Sensex is at 75137.86, down 0.24%. Bank of Maharashtra has slipped around 0.23% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has slipped around 11.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7970.9, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 67.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 212.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.62 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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