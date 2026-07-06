Bank of Maharashtra's Q1 FY27 total business rises 19% YoY to Rs 6.51 lakh crore
Bank of Maharashtra reported a 19% year-on-year (YoY) rise in its total business to Rs 6.51 lakh crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Q1 FY26.
The bank's total deposits grew 13% YoY to Rs 3.44 lakh crore from Rs 3.05 lakh crore a year earlier.
Global advances increased 27% YoY to Rs 3.06 lakh crore, compared with Rs 2.41 lakh crore in the corresponding period last year. Within the loan book, RAM (Retail, Agriculture and MSME) advances rose 25% to Rs 1.87 lakh crore, while domestic corporate advances grew 21% to Rs 1.11 lakh crore.
The bank's CASA ratio stood at 49% at the end of the June quarter, compared with 50% a year earlier.
The banks standalone net profit increased 34.89% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,014.09 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 1,493.08 crore in Q4 FY25. Total income for the quarter ended 31 March 2026 increased 12.79% YoY to Rs 8,693.04 crore, compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
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Bank of Maharashtra is engaged in providing banking services. The bank's segments include Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and other banking operations.
The scrip rose 0.61% to Rs 89.09 on the BSE.
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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 10:32 AM IST