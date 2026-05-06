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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of Maharashtra soars 2.98%

Bank of Maharashtra soars 2.98%

Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 83.66, up 2.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 64.2% in last one year as compared to a 1.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 35.64% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 83.66, up 2.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 24018.3. The Sensex is at 76839.15, down 0.23%. Bank of Maharashtra has risen around 25.73% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has risen around 2.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8439.25, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 257.04 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 305.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.9 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 1:18 PM IST

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