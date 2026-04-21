Tuesday, April 21, 2026 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of Maharashtra soars 5.75%, rises for third straight session

Bank of Maharashtra soars 5.75%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 79.88, up 5.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.18% in last one year as compared to a 1.54% gain in NIFTY and a 33.87% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 79.88, up 5.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 24539.15. The Sensex is at 79191.47, up 0.85%. Bank of Maharashtra has added around 28.18% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has added around 9.52% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8940.45, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1096.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 201.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.95 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mankind Pharma Ltd gains for third straight session

Mankind Pharma Ltd gains for third straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd gains for third straight session

Bajaj Finance Ltd gains for third straight session

Hitachi Energy India Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Hitachi Energy India Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Siemens Energy India Ltd up for third consecutive session

Siemens Energy India Ltd up for third consecutive session

Tube Investments of India Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Tube Investments of India Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to WatchQ4 Results TodayBank of Maharastra Share PriceStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIPL 2026, SRH vs DC Playing 11Tim Cook ResignationLenskart Dress Code ControversyPersonal Finance