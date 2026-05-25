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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of Maharashtra up for five straight sessions

Bank of Maharashtra up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 1:10 PM IST

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 80.93, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.47% in last one year as compared to a 4.17% spurt in NIFTY and a 21.66% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank.

Bank of Maharashtra gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 80.93, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.01% on the day, quoting at 23958.55. The Sensex is at 76230.39, up 1.08%. Bank of Maharashtra has risen around 1.48% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has risen around 7.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8006.15, up 2.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 56.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 184.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.77 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 1:10 PM IST

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