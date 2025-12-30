Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 11:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Banks GNPA ratio declines to a multi-decadal low of 2.1% at end-September 2025: RBI data

Banks GNPA ratio declines to a multi-decadal low of 2.1% at end-September 2025: RBI data

Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

The Indian commercial banking sector remained resilient during 2024-25, supported by double-digit balance sheet expansion, the Reserve Bank of India said in its Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2024-25. Deposits and credit of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) grew in double digits, albeit with a moderation from the previous year. The capital to risk weighted assets ratio of SCBs was 17.4 per cent at end-March 2025 and 17.2 per cent at end-September 2025. RBI stated.

Asset quality strengthened further, with the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio declining to a multi-decadal low of 2.2 per cent at end-March 2025 and 2.1 per cent at end-September 2025. Profitability of the SCBs remained robust with the return on assets (RoA) at 1.4 per cent and return on equity (RoE) at 13.5 per cent in 2024-25. During H1: 2025-26, RoA and RoE of the SCBs stood at 1.3 per cent and 12.5 per cent, respectively. The consolidated balance sheet of urban co-operative banks recorded higher growth in 2024-25 than that in the previous year. Their asset quality improved for the fourth consecutive year, alongside strengthening of their capital buffers and profitability.

 

The non-banking financial companies continued to record double digit credit growth along with robust capital buffers. Their asset quality also improved during the year, RBI further noted.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India sees highest-ever renewable energy expansion in 2025

India sees highest-ever renewable energy expansion in 2025

Bharat Electronics bags additional orders worth Rs 569-cr

Bharat Electronics bags additional orders worth Rs 569-cr

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality jumps on debut

Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality jumps on debut

Lemon Tree Hotels gains after arm signs HOA for Andhra Pradesh property

Lemon Tree Hotels gains after arm signs HOA for Andhra Pradesh property

Waaree Energies slides as CEO Amit Paithankar resigns

Waaree Energies slides as CEO Amit Paithankar resigns

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop IPO Gainers 2025Unnao Rape Case UpdateGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi AQI Today PE Investment Trends 2025PAN-Aadhaar Linking DeadlineTeeth StainsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon