Monday, July 20, 2026 | 03:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Banks need to empower Internal Ombudsmen, says RBI Deputy Governor

Banks need to empower Internal Ombudsmen, says RBI Deputy Governor

Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India has stated that Internal Ombudsman framework in Indian banks represents a simple but important principle-that every regulated entity should have the ability and the willingness to resolve customer grievances fairly within the institution itself. An effective Internal Ombudsman framework depends on the environment created by the Board and the regulated entity's senior management.

He noted that the Board sets the tone for the organisation. If customer-centricity is viewed merely as a compliance requirement, the grievance redress mechanism will inevitably become a compliance exercise. On the other hand, when the Board views customer service as an integral part of good governance, that philosophy permeates the organisation and reflects in every interaction with the customer. He stated that banks need to empower Internal Ombudsmen, value their independence, and treat their insights as opportunities to strengthen the institution.

 

The Board and its Customer Service Committee should therefore not view complaint data merely as statistics or management information. Complaint trends are valuable business intelligence. Rising complaints in a particular product, geography, delivery channel or process often serve as early warning signals of underlying weaknesses that require management attention.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Euro currency speculators slightly reduce net short

Euro currency speculators slightly reduce net short

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Regency Fincorp standalone net profit rises 122.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Regency Fincorp standalone net profit rises 122.47% in the June 2026 quarter

Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 100.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Tourism Finance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 100.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Vimta Labs standalone net profit rises 11.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Vimta Labs standalone net profit rises 11.38% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayStocks To Buy TodayCJP Parliament MarchUltraTech Cement Q1 ResultsDHSE Kerala Plus two Result 2026Yes Bank Share PriceUpcoming Q1 ResultsUS Green Card Bond