Bannari Amman Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 25.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 2.13% to Rs 220.71 croreNet profit of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills declined 25.00% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.13% to Rs 220.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 225.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 91.24% to Rs 13.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.92% to Rs 870.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 887.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales220.71225.52 -2 870.32887.36 -2 OPM %9.269.35 -9.877.28 - PBDT10.1410.89 -7 49.4921.99 125 PBT3.164.50 -30 21.77-3.89 LP NP1.381.84 -25 13.757.19 91
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:40 AM IST