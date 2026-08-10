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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bannari Amman Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 200.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Bannari Amman Spinning Mills consolidated net profit rises 200.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 5:09 PM IST

Sales decline 0.40% to Rs 216.51 crore

Net profit of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills rose 200.22% to Rs 13.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.40% to Rs 216.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 217.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales216.51217.39 0 OPM %8.6710.51 -PBDT9.9513.45 -26 PBT2.346.77 -65 NP13.694.56 200

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 5:09 PM IST