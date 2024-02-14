Sensex (    %)
                        
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 4:54 PM IST
Sales decline 6.91% to Rs 269.47 crore
Net Loss of Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reported to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 13.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 6.91% to Rs 269.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 289.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales269.47289.46 -7 OPM %7.331.81 -PBDT7.74-7.41 LP PBT-0.39-15.90 98 NP-1.99-13.41 85
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

