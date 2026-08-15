Bannari Amman Sugars reports standalone net loss of Rs 10.92 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 58.81% to Rs 172.45 crore

Net loss of Bannari Amman Sugars reported to Rs 10.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 15.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 58.81% to Rs 172.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 418.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.172.45418.62-3.008.730.4439.40-14.4724.30-10.9215.25

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