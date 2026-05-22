Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit rises 87.63% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 53.87% to Rs 45.33 croreNet profit of Bansal Roofing Products rose 87.63% to Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 53.87% to Rs 45.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 29.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 90.25% to Rs 10.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.68% to Rs 154.30 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales45.3329.46 54 154.3096.63 60 OPM %11.149.98 -10.269.51 - PBDT5.062.88 76 15.768.92 77 PBT4.622.51 84 14.097.44 89 NP3.491.86 88 10.545.54 90
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:50 PM IST