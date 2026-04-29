Bansal Wire Industries consolidated net profit rises 21.02% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.86% to Rs 1136.36 crore

Net profit of Bansal Wire Industries rose 21.02% to Rs 40.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.86% to Rs 1136.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 940.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 11.28% to Rs 160.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 144.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.61% to Rs 4159.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3507.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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