Bansal Wire Industries consolidated net profit rises 21.02% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 20.86% to Rs 1136.36 croreNet profit of Bansal Wire Industries rose 21.02% to Rs 40.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.86% to Rs 1136.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 940.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 11.28% to Rs 160.94 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 144.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.61% to Rs 4159.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3507.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1136.36940.20 21 4159.793507.17 19 OPM %6.737.40 -7.467.60 - PBDT66.4161.53 8 267.05240.38 11 PBT51.4350.79 1 209.87210.39 0 NP40.0733.11 21 160.94144.62 11
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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 2:50 PM IST