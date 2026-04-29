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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bansal'Wire'Industries'Q4'PAT'rise'21%'YoY'to'Rs'40'cr

Bansal'Wire'Industries'Q4'PAT'rise'21%'YoY'to'Rs'40'cr

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 3:08 PM IST

Bansal'Wire'Industries'reported'a'20.99%'rise'in'consolidated'net'profit'to'Rs'40.07'crore'in'Q4'FY26'as'against'Rs'33.12'crore'posted'in'Q4'FY25.

Revenue'from'operations'jumped'20.87%'year-on-year'(YoY)'to'Rs'1,136.36'crore'in'the'quarter'ended'31'March'2026.'

Profit'before'exceptional'items'and'tax'stood'at'Rs'51.43'crore'in'Q4'FY26,'compared'with'Rs'50.79'crore'in'Q4'FY25.'The'company'reported'exceptional'items'of'Rs'1.45'crore'during'the'quarter.'

Total'expenses'rose'22.05%'YoY'to'Rs'1,088.93'crore'in'Q4'FY26,'compared'with'Rs'892.20'crore'in'Q4'FY25.'The'cost'of'materials'consumed'stood'at'Rs'885.78'crore'(up'23.71%'YoY),'while'employee'benefits'expense'was'Rs'52.27'crore'(up'38.56%'YoY).'

On'a'full-year'basis,'the'company's'consolidated'net'profit'rose'9.96%'to'Rs'160.94'crore,'while'total'income'increased'18.66%'to'Rs'4,173.12'crore'in'FY26'compared'with'FY25.

Bansal'Wire'Industries'is'engaged'in'the'manufacturing'of'stainless'steel'wires.'

The'counter'rose'0.79%'to'Rs'306.70'on'the'BSE.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 3:08 PM IST

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