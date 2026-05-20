Banswara Syntex consolidated net profit rises 95.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.52% to Rs 365.65 crore

Net profit of Banswara Syntex rose 95.74% to Rs 11.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.52% to Rs 365.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 340.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.79% to Rs 31.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.93% to Rs 1356.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1292.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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