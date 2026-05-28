Barak Valley Cements consolidated net profit rises 22.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.92% to Rs 59.65 crore

Net profit of Barak Valley Cements rose 22.88% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.92% to Rs 59.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 57.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 94.39% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.04% to Rs 212.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 207.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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