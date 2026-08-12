Baroda Extrusion standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.88% to Rs 47.91 crore

Net profit of Baroda Extrusion rose 200.00% to Rs 2.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.88% to Rs 47.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 38.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.47.9138.067.702.863.550.923.500.882.640.88

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