Baroda Rayon Corporation standalone net profit declines 80.13% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 75.84% to Rs 13.71 crore

Net profit of Baroda Rayon Corporation declined 80.13% to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 75.84% to Rs 13.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 44.96% to Rs 22.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 37.98% to Rs 61.77 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 99.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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