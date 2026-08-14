Baroda Rayon Corporation standalone net profit rises 160.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 19.59% to Rs 17.98 crore

Net profit of Baroda Rayon Corporation rose 160.14% to Rs 18.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 19.59% to Rs 17.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.17.9822.3631.7033.366.547.176.477.1018.477.10

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