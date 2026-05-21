Barometers climb as Middle East conflict fears recede

The key equity benchmarks traded with moderate gains in morning trade supported by positive global cues. Hopes of de-escalation in the Middle East boosted investor confidence. While crude oil prices slightly higher but eased from recent high of $110-per-barrel level. The rupee also strengthened against the U.S. dollar. Investors remained focused on the ongoing quarterly earnings season. Nifty traded above the 23,750 mark.

Realty shares rallied for three consecutive trading sessions.

At 10 25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 298.89 points or 0.40% to 75,627.80. The Nifty 50 index rose 128.35 points or 0.55% to 23,786.25.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.68% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped 1.12%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,643 shares rose and 964 shares fell. A total of 242 shares were unchanged.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for July 2026 settlement advanced 81 cents or 0.77% to $105.80 a barrel.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 96.2150 compared with its close of 96.8600 during the previous trading session.

Earnings to Watch:

ITC(up 0.73%), LG Electronics India(up 0.56%), Life Insurance Corporation of India(up 1.08%), FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), (up 0.62%), Aurobindo Pharma(up 1.21%), Gail (India)(up 0.13%), Honasa Consumer(up 1.25%), Dr Agarwals Health Care(down 1.44%), Ashoka Buildcon(up 2.73%), Bikaji Foods International(down 1.82%), Emami(up 1.22%), Engineers India(up 0.31%), India Credit Rating Agency (ICRA), JSW Cement(up 1.78%), Max Healthcare Institute(up 2.23%), Prestige Estates Projects(up 1.62%), Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers(RCF) (2.13%), Sun TV Network(up 0.37%) and WeWork India Management (up 0.81%) will announce their quarterly earnings today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Realty index jumped 1.10% to 775.45. The index climbed 3.13% in the three consecutive trading sessions.

Oberoi Realty (up 2.46%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 1.65%), Sobha (up 1.6%), Lodha Developers (up 1.4%) and Godrej Properties (up 1.25%), Phoenix Mills (up 1.16%), Anant Raj (up 0.96%), DLF (up 0.87%) and Aditya Birla Real Estate (up 0.16%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Power Mech Projects rallied 4.31% after the company reported a 21.6% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 142.55 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 117.24 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

Metro Brands jumped 5.20% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 23.48% to Rs 117.73 crore on a 20.26% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 772.98 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

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